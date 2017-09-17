Play

Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to bench Sunday

Moustakas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Moustakas has had a tough time at the dish lately. Over the last seven games, he's gone just 2-for-21 (.095) and struck out five times, bringing his batting average down to .271 from .277 in that stretch. He'll sit out Sunday while Cheslor Cuthbert starts at the hot corner.

