Royals' Mike Moustakas: Held out Tuesday
Moustakas (forearm) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moustakas left Monday's series opener after getting hit on the forearm by a pitch, but fortunately X-rays on the injured area came back clean. He'll remain out for Tuesday to heal a bit more however, allowing Cheslor Cuthbert to log a start at third base in his place.
