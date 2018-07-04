Royals' Mike Moustakas: Held out Wednesday

Moustakas (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.

Manager Ned Yost will give Moustakas another day off after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup with back spasms. With a scheduled day off for Kansas City on Thursday, Moustakas will receive a little additional rest. In his place, Hunter Dozier is set to start at the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories