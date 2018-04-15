Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits third home run

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.

Moustakas hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning against Blake Parker on Saturday. He also extended his hitting-streak to seven games, which includes three multi-hit games, six runs scored, seven RBI and five extra-base hits. He hasn't been affected by an otherwise sluggish Royals offense and should continue to bat third in the lineup.

