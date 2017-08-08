Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers again Monday

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

This was Moustakas' 32nd homer of the year and seventh through his past 16 games. The slugger is up to an impressive 73 RBI and 57 runs with a .276/.307/.588 slash line for the season, and Moustakas has finally fulfilled the potential that made him the second overall selection in the 2007 draft.