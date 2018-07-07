Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers against Red Sox
Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Royals' 10-5 defeat to the Red Sox on Friday.
Moustakas was back in the lineup after missing Kansas City's previous two games with back spasms, and he appears to be back to full health, as he was able to account for two of his team's five runs with an eighth-inning blast off Brandon Workman. He's been in a slump lately, but the 29-year-old is now up to 17 homers to put him on pace for 32 on the season, so Moustakas is on track to provide similar power returns to last year when he launched 34 long balls.
