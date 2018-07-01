Royals' Mike Moustakas: Launches 16th home run

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Moustakas was one of the few bright spots for the Royals' offense Saturday, as he recorded his 16th home run of the season by taking Felix Hernandez deep in the first inning. After getting off to scorching start to the season, Moustakas has cooled considerably in May and June, though he could be finding his groove again, recording three home runs in his past eight games.

