Royals' Mike Moustakas: Playing with sore knee
Moustakas has been battling a sore knee since being hit by a pitch that cleared the benches on July 26 vs. the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Based on his current streak (8-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and four runs over his last five games), Moustakas doesn't appear to be hindered much. However, the third baseman has looked uncomfortable at times recently, most noticeably while running the bases. Manager Ned Yost said Moustakas suffered a deep bruise in his hip that required draining, causing stiffness in the slugger's knee that may be lingering. Fantasy owners have no reason to sit the All-Star as of now, but it's certainly a situation worth monitoring.
