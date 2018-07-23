Royals' Mike Moustakas: Rare day off Monday

Moustakas is not in the lineup against the Tigers on Monday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.

Moustakas will head to the bench after going 1-for-9 with two runs scored during a three-game set versus Minnesota this past weekend. Hunter Dozier will make an appearance at the hot corner while Salvador Perez gets a start at first base for the series opener against southpaw Francisco Liriano.

More News
Our Latest Stories