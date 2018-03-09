Royals' Mike Moustakas: Re-signs with Royals
Moustakas agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Royals on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The surprisingly discounted deal reportedly contains a mutual $15 million option for 2019 while also being fairly incentive-laden in 2018. Moustakas' return to Kansas City is a near worst-case scenario for fantasy purposes, as the rebuilding Royals currently project to roll out one of the worst Opening Day lineups in the league. The 29-year-old should slot in as the team's everyday third baseman and will hit in the heart of the order, but fantasy owners should temper their expectations when it comes to Moustakas repeating his 38-homer campaign from 2017.
More News
-
Mike Moustakas: Could wait until June to sign•
-
Mike Moustakas: Officially becomes free agent•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives qualifying offer from Royals•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Turns in three-hit showing Friday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Scheduled day off Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...