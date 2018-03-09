Royals' Mike Moustakas: Re-signs with Royals

Moustakas agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Royals on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The surprisingly discounted deal reportedly contains a mutual $15 million option for 2019 while also being fairly incentive-laden in 2018. Moustakas' return to Kansas City is a near worst-case scenario for fantasy purposes, as the rebuilding Royals currently project to roll out one of the worst Opening Day lineups in the league. The 29-year-old should slot in as the team's everyday third baseman and will hit in the heart of the order, but fantasy owners should temper their expectations when it comes to Moustakas repeating his 38-homer campaign from 2017.