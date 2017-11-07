Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives qualifying offer from Royals

The Royals made a qualifying offer to Moustakas prior to Monday's deadline, the Kansas City Star reports.

It's expected that Moustakas will turn down the $17.4 million offer for 2018 and ink a multi-year deal with winter. Whether he, Eric Hosmer, or Lorenzo Cain ended up returning to Kansas City on a long-term deal is very much up in the air at this point. The Royals will receive a pick after the end of the first round of the 2018 first-year player draft if Moustakas inks a deal with another club worth $50 million or more , while they'll receive a compensatory pick after the second round if the new contract is worth less than $50 million.