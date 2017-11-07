Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives qualifying offer from Royals
The Royals made a qualifying offer to Moustakas prior to Monday's deadline, the Kansas City Star reports.
It's expected that Moustakas will turn down the $17.4 million offer for 2018 and ink a multi-year deal with winter. Whether he, Eric Hosmer, or Lorenzo Cain ended up returning to Kansas City on a long-term deal is very much up in the air at this point. The Royals will receive a pick after the end of the first round of the 2018 first-year player draft if Moustakas inks a deal with another club worth $50 million or more , while they'll receive a compensatory pick after the second round if the new contract is worth less than $50 million.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Turns in three-hit showing Friday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Scheduled day off Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Rips 37th homer among three hits•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tuesday's absence was planned•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...