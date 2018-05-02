Royals' Mike Moustakas: Remains on bench Wednesday
Moustakas (forearm) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Royals will keep Moustakas on the bench for the second straight game while he continues to recover from being hit in the forearm by a pitch Monday, but a trip to the disabled list doesn't seem to be in the cards for the 29-year-old. Moustakas was healthy enough to ground out in a pinch-hitting appearance the 10th inning of the Royals' 7-6 win Tuesday, suggesting a return to the lineup is likely imminent.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Sitting out Tuesday as precautionary measure•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Held out Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: X-rays come back clean•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Suffers bruised forearm Monday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Exits Monday's game early•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits eighth homer of season•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...