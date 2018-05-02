Royals' Mike Moustakas: Remains on bench Wednesday

Moustakas (forearm) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals will keep Moustakas on the bench for the second straight game while he continues to recover from being hit in the forearm by a pitch Monday, but a trip to the disabled list doesn't seem to be in the cards for the 29-year-old. Moustakas was healthy enough to ground out in a pinch-hitting appearance the 10th inning of the Royals' 7-6 win Tuesday, suggesting a return to the lineup is likely imminent.