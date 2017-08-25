Royals' Mike Moustakas: Remains out Friday

Moustakas (knee) is out of the lineup again Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas will be out of the starting nine for the second consecutive contest while dealing with a knee injury. Although he isn't dealing with any inflammation or structural damage, the third baseman felt a "little pop" during Wednesday's game. Moustakas was able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter during Thursday's loss to Colorado, and he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.