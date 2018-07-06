Royals' Mike Moustakas: Returns to Friday's lineup

Moustakas (back) will start at third base and bat third against the Red Sox on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas missed Tuesday and Wednesday's games due to back spasms but makes his return to the lineup following Thursday's off day. The 29-year-old has struggled with a .210/.273/.370 slash line with only eight extra-base hits since the start of June.

More News
Our Latest Stories