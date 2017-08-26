Play

Royals' Mike Moustakas: Returns to lineup Saturday

Moustakas (knee) is batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter Saturday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas is back in action after sitting out the last two games with a knee ailment. He'll look to continue his breakout campaign, as he's hitting .281/.317/.558 with 35 homers and 77 RBI in 116 games this season.

