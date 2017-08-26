Royals' Mike Moustakas: Returns to lineup Saturday
Moustakas (knee) is batting sixth and serving as the designated hitter Saturday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moustakas is back in action after sitting out the last two games with a knee ailment. He'll look to continue his breakout campaign, as he's hitting .281/.317/.558 with 35 homers and 77 RBI in 116 games this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...