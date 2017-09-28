Royals' Mike Moustakas: Scheduled day off Thursday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Moustakas heads to the bench in favor of Cheslor Cuthbert as manager Ned Yost begins the process of giving some regulars the day off following the Royals' elimination from playoff contention. Over the course of the season, Moustakas has slashed .271/.314/.523 with a franchise-record 38 home runs to go along with 85 RBI.
