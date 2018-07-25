Royals' Mike Moustakas: Smacks homer No. 20

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Moustakas got the scoring started early in this one, cranking his 20th home run of the season in the first inning. He's hitting just .169 over 59 at-bats in July to drop his average on the season down to .247, but the 29-year-old remains on track to top 30 homers for the second consecutive year.

