Royals' Mike Moustakas: Stays hot with another bomb
Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over Detroit.
Moustakas has now hit four homers through his past four outings and sports an active seven-game hitting streak. He's put it all together this season with a .277/.307/.568 slash line and is showing no signs of slowing down.
