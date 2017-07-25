Royals' Mike Moustakas: Stays hot with another bomb

Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over Detroit.

Moustakas has now hit four homers through his past four outings and sports an active seven-game hitting streak. He's put it all together this season with a .277/.307/.568 slash line and is showing no signs of slowing down.

