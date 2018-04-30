Royals' Mike Moustakas: Suffers bruised forearm Monday

Moustakas was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm following his departure from Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Moustakas will receive X-rays on his forearm to determine the severity of the injury. Consider him day-to-day until further notice, although Cheslor Cuthbert would likely spend time at third base if Moustakas has to miss a game or two.