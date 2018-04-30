Royals' Mike Moustakas: Suffers bruised forearm Monday
Moustakas was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm following his departure from Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Moustakas will receive X-rays on his forearm to determine the severity of the injury. Consider him day-to-day until further notice, although Cheslor Cuthbert would likely spend time at third base if Moustakas has to miss a game or two.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Exits Monday's game early•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits eighth homer of season•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits sixth home run Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hits third home run•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and drives in three•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and records three RBI•
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start