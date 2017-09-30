Play

Royals' Mike Moustakas: Turns in three-hit showing Friday

Moustakas recorded three base hits in his four at-bats in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

With only three home runs in 82 at-bats in September, Moustakas' power production has dipped down the stretch, but it's still been enough for him to establish a new franchise record with 38 long balls on the campaign. The third baseman is at least helping fantasy owners down the stretch in the batting-average department, with his three hits Friday bringing his mark up to .324 over his last 10 contests.

