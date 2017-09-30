Royals' Mike Moustakas: Turns in three-hit showing Friday
Moustakas recorded three base hits in his four at-bats in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
With only three home runs in 82 at-bats in September, Moustakas' power production has dipped down the stretch, but it's still been enough for him to establish a new franchise record with 38 long balls on the campaign. The third baseman is at least helping fantasy owners down the stretch in the batting-average department, with his three hits Friday bringing his mark up to .324 over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Scheduled day off Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Rips 37th homer among three hits•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tuesday's absence was planned•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...