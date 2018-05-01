Royals' Mike Moustakas: X-rays come back clean

Moustakas didn't suffer any structural damage to his forearm after being hit by a pitch Monday night, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on Moustakas' forearm came back clean and the Royals are considering him day-to-day. Should they hold him out of the lineup as a precautionary measure for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, look for Cheslor Cuthbert to start at third base.