Orlando (shin) is scheduled to resume a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Orlando is back on track in his rehab after suffering a setback last week. He's been sidelined since May with a fractured shin, so the 31-year-old will likely need an extended rehab assignment before he is ready to return from the disabled list. An updated timetable for his return should be available once he gets some minor-league games under his belt.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast