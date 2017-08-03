Royals' Paulo Orlando: Rehab assignment set for Thursday
Orlando (shin) is scheduled to resume a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.
Orlando is back on track in his rehab after suffering a setback last week. He's been sidelined since May with a fractured shin, so the 31-year-old will likely need an extended rehab assignment before he is ready to return from the disabled list. An updated timetable for his return should be available once he gets some minor-league games under his belt.
