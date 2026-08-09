Royals' Randy Dobnak: Knocked around in first loss

Dobnak (2-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Regression appeared to be looming for Dobnak, who had managed to give up just four runs altogether in his prior six starts (31 innings) despite posting a troubling 15:13 K:BB during that stretch. Sunday marked the third time in his career that he conceded double-digit knocks, and the right-hander has still yet to exceed four strikeouts in an outing this year. Dobnak has a 2.00 ERA across 36 frames, but a 1.33 WHIP and particularly a 19:14 K:BB remain causes for concern going forward.