Lugo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six-plus frames.

Both runs against Lugo came via solo home runs; Oneil Cruz went deep in the fourth inning, and Nick Gonzales popped a home run to begin the seventh, knocking Lugo out of the contest. Lugo threw 47 of 82 pitches for strikes Tuesday and generated just four whiffs. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA over his last seven outings and hasn't given up more than two runs in an outing since May 30. Lugo will enter the All-Star break with a 2.67 ERA and an 88:31 K:BB through 101 innings.