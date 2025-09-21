Royals manager Matt Quatraro confirmed Sunday that Lugo (back) won't return this season, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

Lugo landed on the injured list due to a back issue in early September. He was able to throw a bullpen session early this week but did not respond well. Quatraro explained Sunday that the injury is "not getting better quickly enough to do anything meaningful for him to come out here and force it." Lugo will finish his 10th MLB campaign with a 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 125:55 K:BB while posting an 8-7 record over 26 starts spanning 145.1 innings. There's currently no reason to believe that he won't be able to have a normal offseason.