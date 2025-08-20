Lugo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Rangers. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

Both runs against Lugo came via solo homers, with Corey Seager going deep in the first inning and Joc Pederson belting one in the fourth. Lugo did not allow another Ranger to reach scoring position during his outing. It was a much-needed rebound after he was tagged with a combined 13 runs in his previous two starts. However, Lugo has now given up multiple homers in three straight appearances and six of his last eight. Tuesday's 6.1-inning performance was his longest since July 3 and his first time completing at least six frames since July 23. Lugo is sporting a 3.73 ERA with a 115:49 K:BB through 137.2 innings this season. He's currently expected to take the mound in Detroit this weekend.