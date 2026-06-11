Royals' Seth Lugo: Hit by comebacker, leaves game

Lugo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rangers after getting hit on the head by a comebacker, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made it through 3.1 innings of one-run ball Wednesday before a 106.6-mph line drive off the bat of Brandon Nimmo connected with Lugo's forehead in the fourth. He was able to get to his feet relatively quickly but was immediately pulled by the Royals' training staff and will presumably enter concussion protocol. An update on his status may be available after the game.