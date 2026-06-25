Royals' Seth Lugo: Hit hard in loss

Lugo (3-5) took the loss Thursday against the Rays, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Lugo fell victim to the long ball Thursday, with six of the seven runs charged to the right-hander coming on three homers (including two off the bat of Junior Caminero). Lugo's ERA is now up to 4.18 through 16 starts (90.1 innings) this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB. He'll look to rebound his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week at home in a rematch with the Rays.