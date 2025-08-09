Lugo (8-6) took the loss Friday against the Twins, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings while striking out one.

Lugo was tagged for a season-high seven runs, and for the second straight outing he failed to get past the fourth inning. The 35-year-old struggled from the start, when he allowed a trio of runs in the first inning, including a Matt Wallner solo homer. The right-hander needed 82 pitches to record just 12 outs, continuing a rough stretch in which he's posted a 6.49 ERA and allowed six home runs over his last five starts. Lugo will look to regroup in his next scheduled outing against the Nationals.