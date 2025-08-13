Lugo came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The veteran righty served up two homers, including a first-inning grand slam by Nathaniel Lowe, before getting the hook after 92 pitches (53 strikes), but Lugo escaped a loss when Kansas City was able to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth. Lugo's two worst outings of the season have been his last two, as he's been tagged for 13 earned runs in just eight innings, and over 30.1 innings since the All-Star break he's labored to a 7.42 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB. The Royals have an off-day Thursday and options if they want to give him extra rest, but Lugo is currently lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Rangers.