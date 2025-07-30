Lugo (8-5) earned the win in Tuesday's 9-6 victory over Atlanta, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Lugo cruised through the first five frames before running into trouble in the sixth, surrendering a solo homer to Austin Riley and a two-run shot to Marcell Ozuna that cut into Kansas City's lead. Despite the rough inning, Lugo was able to do enough to earn his eighth win of the season, and fifth in his last eight starts. The 35-year-old now holds a 3.90 ERA with a 28:9 K:BB over 30 innings in the month of July and remains a steady presence in the Royals' rotation.