Lugo did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win over Toronto. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

Lugo struggled with command throughout his start and needed 90 pitches (57 strikes) to record just 14 outs. He gave up a run in the second inning after a pair of walks and was knocked out of the game in the fifth after a Joey Loperfido RBI single. Lugo had completed at least five frames in 10 straight outings entering Sunday's contest, producing a 2.61 ERA during that span. The veteran righty has walked four batters in two straight outings and now owns a 107:41 K:BB across 113.1 innings this season. Lugo will carry a 3.06 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be in Minnesota next weekend.