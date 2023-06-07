Greinke (1-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits over 4.1 innings in a 6-1 loss against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Greinke held the Marlins hitless through four innings until Jesus Sanchez led off the fifth with a homer. Miami would tack on four more runs in the inning, handing Greinke his sixth loss. The 39-year-old right-hander had been pitching well coming into Tuesday's outing, posting a 2.30 ERA over his previous six starts. Greinke now sports a 4.59 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and an impressive 50:9 K:BB through 13 starts (66.2 innings) this season.