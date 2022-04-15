Greinke allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings, striking out none in a 4-2 loss Thursday against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Other than allowing the first four batters to reach safely in the second inning, Greinke pitched well and induced two double-play ground balls. The 38-year-old has managed to allow only three runs despite having just one strikeout in 11 innings on the season. His next start will likely be next Wednesday against Minnesota.