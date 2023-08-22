Greinke (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch Tuesday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have yet to determine whether Greinke will start or enter the game after an opener, but he'll be activated Tuesday assuming he checks all of the team's boxes, per Rogers. The veteran right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 8 due to elbow soreness and had racked up a 6.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in his previous five outings (23.1 frames).