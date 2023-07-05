Kansas City placed Greinke on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder tendinitis.
Greinke made an early exit from his start Tuesday against the Twins after experiencing shoulder discomfort and will be sidelined until at least July 20. He's a trade candidate for the Royals, so they'd certainly like to get him back in time to prove his health before the August 1 deadline. The veteran righty leaves behind a 5.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 64:13 K:BB through 92.2 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Exits outing with apparent injury•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Gets through six innings•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Routed by Rays•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Suffers seventh loss•
-
Royals' Zack Greinke: Gives up three runs in five innings•