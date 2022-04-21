Greinke (0-1) took the loss after allowing one run on six hits across five innings during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Twins. He struck one and walked one.

Greinke scattered six hits and one walk thanks to three double-play ground balls. The veteran continues to pitch well, but he's registered just two strikeouts across 16 innings, which hinders his overall fantasy potential. The 38-year-old's next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, April 27.