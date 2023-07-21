Greinke (1-10) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Tigers.

Greinke returned from a minimal stay on the injured list with right shoulder tendinitis, but the Royals seemed to take a cautious approach. The 39-year-old threw just 62 pitches (39 strikes) in the outing, going through the Tigers' order twice. He's now gone 12 straight starts without a win. For the season, Greinke has a 5.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 19 starts. He's projected for a road start in Cleveland next week.