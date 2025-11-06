The Cubs extended Imanaga a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago opted to decline Imanaga's three-year, $57.75 million option earlier this week, but they'll extend the 32-year-old south paw a qualifying offer. Imanaga could forego the qualifying offer and look to field a larger or longer deal on the open market. After a stellar rookie campaign in 2024, Imanaga took a step back during the 2025 regular season. His ERA dropped from 2.91 to 3.73, his K/9 moved from 9.0 to 7.3 and his HR/9 went from 1.4 to 1.9.