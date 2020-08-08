Cron went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 17-13 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

He opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot off Chad Kuhl, but it was the only run Detroit managed to score on the Pittsburgh right-hander -- the rest of the damage came against the Bucs' bullpen. Cron is hitting only .182 (6-for-33) to begin his first campaign with the Tigers, but five of those six hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs.