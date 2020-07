Cron went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the Tigers' 7-1 loss to the Reds on Opening Day.

His homer traveled 447 feet and Statcast had it at 112 mph off the bat. As Andrew Simon of MLB.com notes, the Tigers had one home run over 111 mph all of last year. It seems safe to say Cron isn't budging from that cleanup spot.