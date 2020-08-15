Cron (knee) will have season-ending surgery, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cron suffered a sprained left knee in Monday's game against the White Sox and was hoping to avoid surgery until the offseason, but manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday that the first baseman will miss the rest of the season. The 30-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency during the offseason. Jeimer Candelario should step in as the primary first baseman with Willi Castro seeing a potential uptick in playing time at third base.