Tigers' C.J. Cron: Feels better about mechanics
Cron said he altered his mechanics last season after breaking his thumb but noted that his swing feels more natural heading into 2020, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cron had offseason thumb surgery and didn't swing for a while, which he said allowed him to basically reset his swing. This is good news, because the first baseman hit .266 with an .821 OPS, 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 78 games for the Twins before the injury. After the injury, he played 47 more games and slashed just .229/.280/.420 with seven home runs. A healthy Cron might push for 30 long balls and should hit in the heart of Detroit's order all year.
