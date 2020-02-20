Tigers' C.J. Cron: Healthy in spring training
Cron reported to spring training Saturday and won't face any limitations in camp after requiring surgery on his right thumb in October, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Cron said he only lost about two weeks from his normal offseason program while undergoing rehab from surgery, so he won't be behind any of his fellow position players during spring training. Per Stavenhagen, the Tigers are slated to roll out a lineup of younger, less established players in their spring opener Friday versus Southeastern University, but Cron could make his Tigers debut in Grapefruit League games Saturday or Sunday. The 30-year-old is poised to serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman in 2020 and should provide a much-needed power boost to a squad that ranked 29th in the majors in home runs a season ago.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...