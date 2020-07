Cron went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Cron picked a good time for his second home run of the young season, as he went deep against Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen in the ninth inning, turning a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead for the Tigers. The 30-year-old looks comfortable in the middle of Detroit's lineup and should post a good number of home runs and RBI the rest of the way.