Cron (thumb) signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cron saw limited playing time over the second half of the season, and the combination of his decrease in usage and thumb surgery in October resulted in him being non-tendered by the Twins. The 29-year-old will likely be ready for spring training, and he could take over the starting job at first base after Jeimer Candelario struggled to break out in 2019.

