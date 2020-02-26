Cron went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Cron hit 25 home runs last year for the Twins but was limited in the second half because of a thumb injury. He reported to spring training healthy after offseason thumb surgery, and the 30-year-old figures to add some pop to Detroit's lineup. He had a career high 30 long balls in 2018 and could return to that level if he stays healthy in 2020.