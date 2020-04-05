Tigers' C.J. Cron: Posts strong spring
Cron finished Grapefruit League play with a .346/.452/.731 slash line and three home runs in 12 games.
Cron had a similarly strong spring with Minnesota in 2019 and then got off to a hot start for the Twins before a thumb injury derailed him in the latter part of the season. The first baseman had offseason thumb surgery and is reportedly fully healthy, so he could provide strong offensive numbers for the Tigers when the 2020 season is able to begin.
