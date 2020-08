Cron is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Cron batted cleanup during the matinee and went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. The 30-year-old is in the midst of a 1-for-18 slump over his last six games. Jordy Mercer is starting at first game in the second game of the twin bill.