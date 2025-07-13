Mize (9-3) took the loss after throwing three innings, allowing six runs and one walk while striking out four, during Saturday's 15-7 loss to the Mariners.

In his last start before the All-Star break, Mize had a rare rough outing, lasting a season-low three innings and allowing a season-high six runs. It snaps a streak of nine straight starts allowing three runs or fewer for the right-hander. The 28-year-old will still enter the All-Star break with great numbers, posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 88.2 innings pitched.